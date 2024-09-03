Here come the girls! The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six have finally been Ru-vealed and we’ve got your first look here – and established star La Voix is among them

While we’re hardly short of episodes of Drag Race to watch, it feels like an age has passed since the last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The show, which sees 12 hopefuls compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar, has become a highlight TV calendar, and helped turn the likes of Bimini, The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi and Cheryl Hole into drag royalty.

Naturally, Mama Ru will return for the show’s sixth season, along with regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. They’ll be joined by celebrity guest judges such as Mabel, Alison Goldfrapp, Amanda Holden, Beverley Knight, Claire Richards, Sir Simon Le Bon and AJ Odudu.

Find out more about the queens of Drag Race UK season six below.

Hand picked by RuPaul herself from across the country, the queens competing will have to prove their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent through a myriad of challenges to prove to the judges they have what it takes to become the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

So, without further ado, please welcome to the main stage, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six.

Actavia, 21, North Wales – “I would describe myself as a bit of a chameleon, and I always like to add a villainess look to my drag aesthetic but I’m really approachable – I promise!“

Chanel O’Conor, 25, Scotland – “I created the character of Chanel O’Conor as a way for me to ‘play pretend’ in a world I could never be in – being rich, being famous and being a natural ginger.”

Charra Tea, 23, Belfast – “I’ve always been drawn to big, bold, bright colours which I incorporate into my drag. Some people call it tacky, but I love that and I embrace the tacky!”

Dita Garbo, 47, Kent – “I like to say I’m the burlesque lovechild of Dita Von Teese and Greta Garbo! But I can switch it up if I need to keep up with the kids!“

Kiki Snatch, 25, London – “I’m not just a look queen, I’m a big performance queen. I can dance and sing whilst looking pretty doing it!”

Kyran Thrax, 26, Lancashire – “I’m very inspired by Lady Gaga – she’s a creative genius! I’m also inspired by art house horror films and, of course, my mum!“

La Voix, 44, Stockton On Tees – “I’ve worked on 80 cruise ships (yes 80!) and I’ve toured all overthe world with my one woman show… and now I’m here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!”

Lill, 36, Manchester – “Lill is an acronym for Living in Lavish Luxury. My friend made it up for me one day, and I ran with it! I like to think I’m living in lavish luxury always!”

Marmalade, 24, Cardiff – “My original drag name was Marmite, mainly because I really liked Marmite. But one day, I accidentally said I was called Marmalade. I realised it sounded much better so I stuck with it.”

Rileasa Slaves, 32, London – “Like Rhianna, I’m also a Caribbean queen, a glamazon, and a superstar, but I’m not Rihanna. I’m the real Rileasa, ready to be rileasa’d onto the world.”

Saki Yew, 33, Manchester – “I serve Australian showgirl glamour, mixed with high energy Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness.”

Zahirah Zapanta, 26, Nottingham – “Growing up with Filipino aunties, my mum, my sister and lesbian aunties has definitely shaped Zahirah. The genetics do help me look this fabulous too!“

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this year.