Queer starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey begins filming

Director Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ Queer is set to start shooting this month.

Starring Knives Out’s Daniel Craig and Outer Banks star Drew Starkey, the indie film is being shot in Rome, according to Variety.

The Mexico City-set movie will follow a renowned counterculture author’s alter ego (Craig), an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico. Drew Starkey joins as a younger man with whom Craig’s character becomes madly infatuated.

The Crown‘s Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman of Moonrise Kingdom, and The New Mutants‘ Henrique Zaga are also slated to co-star.

Craig is no stranger to taking on LGBTQ+ roles. He recently appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as queer detective Benoit Blanc.

Guadagnino is perhaps best known for his 2017, queer coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name. The Italian director is renowned for his sensual cinema and it seems Queer will continue that trend.

Furthermore, British designer Jonathan Anderson will bring his subversive signature to the project as costume designer.

“The film has everything – Mexico, lots of drugs, and Daniel Craig.”

American playwright Justin Kuritzkes has adapted Burroughs’ novel for the big screen.

“It is one of my all time favorite books. And the film has everything – Mexico, lots of drugs, and Daniel Craig,” Anderson recently told The Guardian.

Queer is Burroughs’s second novel, a sequel to Junkie, and is considered as a semi-autobiographical story.

Set in the 1940s, the story of sexual yearning and also promiscuity between the two men – full of self-deprecating black humour – takes place on the margins of society.