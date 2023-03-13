Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the 2023 Oscars (12 March) with seven wins.

At the 95th Academy Awards, the absurdist action comedy-drama picked up some of the biggest awards of the night.

The film won the coveted Best Picture award for its dramatic story of an Asian-American immigrant, her queer daughter and her sweet husband.

Michelle Yeoh, who plays lead Evelyn, deservedly took home Best Actress for her outstanding performance.

Additionally, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan were awarded Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively.

Jamie was up against her co-star Stephanie Hsu, who played Evelyn’s queer daughter and helmed much of the film.

Speaking after her win, Jamie spoke about the awards show’s male/female gender binary when it comes to categories.

“The inclusivity then involves the bigger question, which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices which is very difficult,” she said.

“As the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that.”

“dressing in drag as a kid… is a threat to nobody!”

While accepting their award for Everything Everywhere All At Once director Daniel Scheinert addressed anti-drag legislation.

He thanked his parents for “not squashing my creativity when I was… dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody!”

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his performance as an overweight gay teacher in The Whale.

In Brendan’s emotional acceptance speech, he thanked the director Darren Aronofsky “for throwing me a creative lifeline.”

The awards show also included a stripped-back performance of ‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga.

Rihanna also performed, belting out her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track ‘Lift Me Up.’