Natalie Portman on ‘inherent queerness’ of May December’s central character dynamic

Natalie Portman has reflected on the “inherently queer” dynamic between her and Julianne Moore’s characters in their film May December.



Speaking to Attitude, the Black Swan star discussed the film, in which she plays TV actress Elizabeth studying and portraying a real person, Gracie, played by Julianne.

Gracie is a sex offender who started her relationship with now-husband Joe 20 years before, when he was a seventh-grader.

As the two women spend time together, a palpable chemistry arises between them which many have interpreted as a sexual attraction.

“Seduction is one of the strategies they’re using” – Natalie Portman

Asked how intentional the queering of the characters’ dynamic was, Natalie told Attitude: “I think a lot of queerness, as far as I understand it, also has to do with stepping out of prescribed societal boundaries that are imposed upon you. I think both of these characters, both of these women, are so intent on writing their own narratives. Declaring their own identity. Creating their own story.



“That’s really this dynamic between them – there is that inherent queerness to it. As Julie has been saying a lot as well, there’s a dynamic where seduction is one of the strategies they’re using to try and gain control over the narrative.”

Added Julianne: “It’s really a struggle for dominance. They’ll use whatever they can. I think they’re both seductive individuals too. Both very much know how to perform femininity. I think one of the characteristics of performative femininity is seduction. They’re out there throwing it at each other.”

Comparing May December to Black Swan, Natalie went on: “I think there are definitely similar questions about performance and identity. And also, the use of mirrors as a cinematic tool that are both in Black Swan and this film, for sure.”

May December is availble to stream on Sky Cinema now.