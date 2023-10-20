MAFS UK’s Ella Morgan quits social media following transphobic abuse

Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan has taken a break from social media following “constant abuse” some of which has been transphobic.

The contestant, 29, is the programme’s first-ever trans bride, and opened up about her transition on the show.

She was paired-up with husband Nathaniel Valentino, however, she has fallen for another one of the grooms in recent scenes.

Fans have seen her form a bond with JJ Slater, who is coupled up with Bianca Petronz, and the duo went on a secret date.

“I don’t feel I deserve to have transphobic abuse written to me” – Ella Morgan

This resulted in some fiery exchanges between all involved at the latest dinner party, with Nathaniel ultimately deciding to exit the experiment.

“I’m going to leave it now, I’m leaving,” he said. “I don’t want to be here anymore. I think I’ve lost myself in the whole of this storm.

JJ and Ella met up on a secret date (Image: Channel 4)

“And I just bid you all – I hope you guys have the most amazing experience, but I’m not here no more, yeah? Bye, I’m gone.”

Ella addressed the scenes on Instagram, and announced she would be taking time away from socials in the aftermath: “If you want to call out ‘cheating’ – do that, by all means, but don’t bring Ella’s journey to it,” Laura added.

Ella issued a lengthy apology on her Instagram stories, hoping to give some clarity to the situation. She told fans she and JJ “did not kiss”.

Ella issued a statement on Instagram to explain her decision to quit socials (Image: instagram/@ellamorganc)

After explaining the drama, she went on to add a poignant message: “I don’t feel I deserve to have transphobic abuse written to me.

“My transition has nothing to do with what happened tonight, it is entirely irrelevant.”

She concluded: “I can’t say much more at the moment. But there’s many more things I will address when I am allowed. We are all human and we all make mistakes. I can’t speak for JJ or anyone else, these are all just my words.”

“I’m going to be taking a break from my socials as it’s hard seeing/reading the constant abuse I’ve received recently, especially the transphobic abuse.

“Condemning me with hate messages isn’t always the right answer, and two wrongs don’t make a right. I don’t want it to continue to take a toll on me and my mental health. So, I think a break is needed.

“I’m only human, we all make errors and mistakes that we wish we could change. I’m far from perfect. In my previous post I’ve addressed a lot of things from tonight’s episode which is all I can do right now.

“I’m deeply sorry to particularly cast members and anyone else who is hurt by my actions in the episode.”

She was supported by other cast members including Laura Vaughan. She wrote on Instagram: “Tonight’s episode was madness, emotions at an all-time high and people got hurt.

“However, the transphobic hate I am seeing is disgusting. Please don’t use what happened in tonight’s episode as a weapon to write such vile and disgusting comments about @ellamorganc.”