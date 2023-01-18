ITV’s Lorraine welcomes Bake Off heartthrob Sandro

The Great British Bake Off season 13 runner-up Nelsandro ‘Sandro’ Farmhouse has booked a rather fabulous post-show gig.

Throughout February, Sandro will appear on Lorraine to share his scrumptious recipes. He will also dish out some handy baking tips, and how to channel mindfulness into the kitchen.

His segment on the daytime show is titled Feel Good Baking with Sandro, a venture into feel-good tastiness.

Filming a few exciting videos today, what do you think todays bake is 💭 pic.twitter.com/JeTTRE9zCg — Sandros Bakes (@thesandrosbakes) January 17, 2023

Sandro was just short of lifting the Bake Off trophy last season, Syabira Yusoff won the sugar-coated show.

Sandro won hearts on The Great British Bake Off with his spectacular showstoppers. He was also an “absolute hunk,” as some people have commented…

According to Social Ark, pre-Bake Off, Sandro was a part-time nanny who did virtual baking classes for children.

He’s also “passionate about fitness,” as per his Bake Off bio, with a background in ballet and breakdance. What can he not do?

Feel Good Baking with Sandro, however, will be the keen baker’s first foray into daytime television presenting.

“Lorraine was such a big supporter when I was on The Great British Bake Off and she has championed me ever since,” Sandro shared in a statement.

“I am really excited to be back, sharing some of my favourite, quick and easy recipes for you all… I can’t wait!”

Lorraine editor, Victoria Kennedy, added: “Sandro is an amazing addition to the show and I hope that his new series will not only inspire viewers to get baking, but also feel good whilst doing so.”

Sandro’s fellow baker, Janusz Cameron Domagala, also became a fan favourite.

After being eliminated in the semi-final, the openly gay baker revealed he’d worn every colour of the Progress Pride flag.

“Being chubby, gay and the first Polish national contestant on GBBO I knew had a lot to represent walking into the tent,” Domagala tweeted at the time.

“I wanted to do this by being myself but also set myself a little challenge to wear a colour of the pride flag each week and hope that I could tick them all off!” he explained.

“I love being able to be a part of so many different communities and Great Britain is a home that’s allowed me to do that.”