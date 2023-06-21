LGBTQ+ titles to watch at Sundance Film Festival: London

As Sundance Film Festival: London returns to Picturehouse Central for another year of cinematic gold, we’ve selected a trio of films you can’t miss.

From a messy love triangle to a character study of a trans New Yorker to a father-daughter drama, there’s something for everyone in this year’s line-up. These three LGBTQ+ films, in particular, showcase the thrilling extent of queer cinema that’s still to come this year.

Passages

Filmmaker Ira Sachs delivers a chaotic, seductive and fresh take on modern relationships in Passages. Great Freedom’s Franz Rogowski, Paddington’s Ben Whishaw and Blue is the Warmest Colour’s Adèle Exarchopoulo star as the three points in this love triangle-like relationship.

In Paris, Tomas (Rogowski) and Martin’s (Whishaw) marriage is under strain when Tomas begins a passionate affair with Agathe (Exarchopoulos). Sachs paints an intimate portrait of queer romance in Passages as this couple return to their shared bed having just slept in another’s.

Whishaw delives a particulalry standout perfromance, untangling knots of jealousy, desire and contradictions. But collectively, this gorgeous trio are terrific. Essentially, Passages is a steamy, provocative and unmissable treat!

Mutt is screening at Sundance London. (Images: Mikaela Lungulov-Klotz, Sundance London)

Mutt

Mutt finds its star with Lío Mehiel playing Feña, a young trans man bustling through life in New York City. Over 24-hours he is faced with several major tasks: locating his father, reuniting with his straight ex-boyfriend, and also trying to bond with his 13-year old half-sister.

It’s not only a strong directorial debut from filmmaker Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s but also, at the heart of this deft character study, an impressive calling card for Mehiel. Mutt is grounded but atmospheric as the film chronicles Feña navigating these connections post-transitioning, new dynamics interlocking with old relationships.

Fairyland is screening at Sundance London. (Images: Sundance London)

Fairyland

Andrew Durham’s Fairyland is a tender and moving father-daughter portrait that recounts San Francisco in the ’70s and ’80s. From the perspective of the daugther, Alysia (Nessa Dougherty, then Emilia Jones), the life of her bisexual father, activist and author Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy) unfolds.

Based on Alysia Abbott’s 2013 memoir, Durham’s debut feature captures the delicate balance of embarrassment and pride underscoring this imperfect partnership. However, both are keeping secrets from one anothe. Then, as Alysia grows into womanhood, their precious bond is tested in drastic ways. Fairyland is a love letter to parenting, percerveirance and facing regret.

Sundance Film Festival: London 2023 takes place July 6-9th you can get tickets here.