Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer penning a ‘really f***ing stupid stoner girl comedy’

Kristen Stewart has teased some more fun on the way as she puts together a new project with her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The pair have been together since 2019 and became engaged in 2021.

Actress Stewart first became a household name after starring in the Twilight films.

Meyer is well established herself, having worked on the screenplay for Amy Poehler’s 2021 coming-of-age Netflix film, Moxie.

“I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long”

Chatting to Rachel Sennott in a recent interview, Stewart shared the pair’s plans to do something in collaboration.

She told Interview Magazine that the pair are currently writing a “stoner girl comedy”, which is going to be “really f***ing stupid”.

“I think you’ll like it,” she teased of the upcoming project. It’s not clear whether the Twilight star plans to star in the potential film.

“But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company,” she said.

She added: “I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, fuck that.”

Well, we can’t wait for this!

In an interview in 2021, Stewart confirmed their engagement, and shared that it was her other half who proposed.

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean?

“Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” the actress said.

She continued: “So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to’ and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f***ing so cute.”