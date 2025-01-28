The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White to play bisexual guy in new Netflix drama Enigma Variations

The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White has been announced as the star of an upcoming Netflix series which will be an adaptation of the André Aciman novel Enigma Variations.

The novel follows a man’s life spent mostly in love with one woman but “punctuated by anonymous encounters with men,” according to the book’s official description. The book is divided into five chapters which each present a different vignette from across the man’s life.

As per Variety, the series is currently still in development but, should it make it to air, it would be the second adaptation of Aciman’s work following the hugely successful Call Me By Your Name film in 2018 starring Timothée Chalamet.

White is the recipient of two Emmys and three Golden Globes for his work on The Bear in which he stars opposite Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The series’ fourth season is currently in production.

The star is also expected to co-executive produce the series with Aciman. Oliver Hermanus, known for his work on the queer historical fiction series Mary & George starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, is set to direct the series.

Enigma Variations is Aciman’s fourth novel, released in 2017 to positive reviews. Many critics pointed out the work’s similarities to Call Me By Your Name in terms of its themes of sexuality, identity and erotic fixation.

The writer has previously said that is he very hands off when it comes to his work being adapted for screen or stage. “As a writer, you have two choices. You can be very proprietary—in other words, you own the book, you own the story, and the movie has to follow, otherwise you get upset, you go crazy,” Aciman said in an interview on Longreads in 2017.

“Or, you can say, “I’ve written the book. You want to make a movie, you want to make a play, you want to make an opera out of it? Do with it what you want. And if you want my opinion, I’ll give it to you; if you don’t want to hear it, I won’t give it to you.”