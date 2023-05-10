Frankie Goes To Hollywood biopic starring Callum Scott Howells is in the works

Following their recent reunion, Frankie Goes To Hollywood will be the subject of a new cinematic biopic.

Titled Relax, after the group’s 1983 single, the biopic is said to be a “hilarious, outrageous and revolutionary tale of UK band and the creation of their infamous hit single.”

Relax will be based on Holly Johnson’s memoir: A Bone in My Flute. The autobiography charts his Liverpool childhood right up to his HIV diagnosis in 1993.

Johnson was the band’s frontman and among the biggest stars of the 1980s. In the biopic, he will be played by It’s A Sin breakout Callum Scott Howells.

“Excited and honoured,” the actor shared on Instagram following the biopic announcement.

The press release also details that further casting will be announced soon.

The film was written and will be helmed by Bernard Rose. Rose directed the original ‘Relax’ music video. The track, despite it being a hit single in the UK, was not without controversy.

‘Relax’ was banned by the BBC in 1984 while at number six in the charts.

The song is a celebration of queer love and widely understood to centre on queer sexual pleasure.

‘Relax’s music video also caused a stir with Johnson and band keyboardist Paul Rutherford appearing in bondage fantasies.

The biopic will supposedly explore the ‘Relax’s genesis and impact.

Furthermore, Universal Music, who hold the band’s catalogue, are said to be “supporting the project.”

The Liverpudlian group are also known for their number one hits in the UK: ‘Two Tribes’ and ‘The Power of Love’

The band, which disbanded in 1987, have reunited recently after 36 years.

The group played together on Monday (8 May), playing a concert in Liverpool ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Relax is heading to the Cannes market with Independent Entertainment later this month.