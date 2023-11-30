RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series five crowns a winner

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series five has been announced!

Spoilers ahead!

Still with us? OK!

On Thursday (30 November) the final three queens – Tomara Thomas, Ginger Johnson, and Michael Marouli – competed in the grand finale of Drag Race UK. At stake was the title of the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar as well as a digital series from the show’s producers.

In the final challenge, the queens were tasked with starring in a music video for a remix of Ru’s ‘Spotlight’. All three put on a hell of a show winning high praise from Mama Ru and the judges.

Ginger Johnson (Image: BBC) Michael Marouli (Image: BBC) Tomara Thomas (Image: BBC)

After some deliberation with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr Mama Ru decided that it was not Tomara’s time. Ultimately came down to one final lip sync to Erasure’s ‘A Little Respect’.

Michael and Ginger gave it their all. But there could only be one winner… Finally, after weeks of challenges Ginger Johnson was crowned the winner of Drag Race UK.

Collecting the crown Ginger said: “I’m not often lost for words but I am astounded. There is nothing bigger than this in drag and to win is just everything.” She also added: “This is the perfect end to the perfect dream.”

Speaking at a special viewing party for the finale, the newly crowned winner told the audience of her win that “Absolutely no way did I think it was a possibility.”

Reacting to Ginger’s win, series five’s Banksie said “no one deserves it more. She is absolutely incredible.” Meanwhile, Miss Naomi Carter praised Ginger as a “fucking star.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now.