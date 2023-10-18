Big Brother: Kerry slammed by fans for using ‘outdated’ gay slur

Big Brother‘s Kerry has been slammed by fans for using the word “gay” in a negative context in a recent broadcast.

Kerry, 40, has already been earmarked by those tuning in as the most controversial housemate this year.

The NHS worker embroiled herself in conflict with Farida, 50, who became the first housemate to be evicted.

She has also been criticised by viewers for multiple on-screen tantrums and outbursts, leading to drama in the house.

“I hope Kerry gets reprimanded for that,” – Big Brother viewer

Now, Big Brother fans have reacted after eagle-eyed viewers caught her using a gay slur on the show’s live stream.

Recapping the moment, Reddit user World_Raise_6976 explained how fellow housemate Olivia “decided to prank her by hiding her mattress, duvet, and belongings including her make-up and hairbrush.”

It’s not the first time Kerry has angered viewers (Image: ITV)

This was done while Kerry was away to take her nightly medication. The prank came amid an ongoing shopping task where several housemates were selected as VIP glampers.

However, Olivia and fellow housemate Jenkin pretended to Kerry that her things disappeared after a vote from the housemates stuck outside on who would lose their mattress.

The Redditor continued: “Kerry got well stressed, sat down at the picnic table. O & J still spinning tales. Kerry said ‘Well this is gay’, in response to how she was the one targeted by the outsiders.”

Viewers have quickly reacted to the moment. One wrote in response: “’Well this is gay’, another slip of the mask.”

“I hope she gets reprimanded for that,” echoed another.

“Kerry understood and apologised for any offense caused” – Big Brother spokesperson

Someone else pointed out: “I genuinely haven’t heard someone use that expression in about 10 years, shockingly awful and outdated. Actually even surprised Kerry would say it on TV.”

“That was my thought. I remember kids using the word in the late 80s/ early 90s as an insult,” a viewer agreed.

A fan noted: “Kerry, before you entered the Big Brother house the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you…”

A spokesperson for Big Brother said to Attitude: “Kerry was brought to the diary room to discuss her inappropriate use of language.

“Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the House and the consequences of any further use of offensive language.

“Kerry understood and apologised for any offense caused.”

Big Brother continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV.