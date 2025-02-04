BFI Flare announces UK premieres of roadtrip drama Dreams In Nightmares and gay erotic thriller Night Stage

BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival has announced it is holding the UK premieres of two hotly anticpated queer films as part of its 2025 programme.

On 23 March, the festival will hold a Special Presentation screening of the road trip drama Dreams In Nightmares which follows three black femmes in their thirties road tripping across America in search of their friend who has seemingly gone missing.

The film stars The Gilded Age actress Denée Benton, newcomer Dezi Bing, and Mars Storm Rucker who was famously the first out non-binary actor to originate a role on Broadway. Charlie Barnett, of Russian Doll fame, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, star of Yellowjackets and late-era Scream franchise films, will also feature.

Denée Benton, Dezi Bing and Mars Storm Rucker in Dreams In Nightmares (Image: Memento International)

Dreams In Nightmares was directed by Shatara Michelle Ford, who commented: “This is a major homecoming of sorts, as I came of age as a filmmaker in London, and the BFI holds a special place in my heart: it is where my unformed baby queer self spent the majority of my 20s; taking in all that BFI had to offer. This presentation is most fitting and I’m beyond thrilled to be sharing Dreams in Nightmares at BFI Flare.”

The festival is due to finish with a Closing Night Gala on 29 March which will centre around the UK premiere of Night Stage, a Brazilian gay erotic thriller which follows a politician and an actor who embark on a secret affair, bonded by their mutual fetish for having sex in public places. The film will have its international premiere just weeks beforehand at the Berlin International Film Festival before travelling to the UK to close BFI Flare.

Night Stage was co-directed by Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon, who said of the film’s UK premiere: “We are very excited for Night Stage to be featured as the closing film of BFI Flare, a festival that so warmly screened our previous film, Hard Paint. This will be one of the first screenings after its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, and we can’t wait to see the festival audience’s reaction to this journey of desire and danger.”

The festival recently announced that it will open with a screening of Fire Island director Andrew Ahn’s remake of the 1993 dramedy The Wedding Banquet. The film stars Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone.

The full programme for the 2025 edition of BFI Flare, which is in its 39th year, is set to be revealed next Tuesday on 18 February.