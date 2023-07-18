Ben Platt interview cut short after ‘nepo baby’ question: ‘We’re going to skip right over that’

Ben Platt hasn’t responded well to the suggestion he’s a ‘nepo baby’, with a recent interview being cut short after the issue was raised.

The Pitch Perfect actor, 29, was recently profiled by Rolling Stone, in which he discusses his recent work as well as his engagement to Noah Galvin.

Partway through a supposedly agreed 45-minute interview, Ben was asked about the much-discussed 2022 New York Magazine cover story that highlighted ‘nepo babies’ from all corners of the entertainment industry.

The Tony Award-winner was one of the well-known faces included. His father, Marc Platt, produced the 2021 film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen in which Platt was the lead.

He’d also been the star of the Broadway show, but many noted it was a poor casting choice for the film as he was 27 playing a high schooler.

Ben Platt is MAD mad lmao pic.twitter.com/9EF4YYs5ng — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) July 14, 2023

Asked for his thoughts on the conversation the article generated, Ben replied: “We’re going to skip right over that if we can.”

When the interviewer chased him for comment, Platt’s publicist interrupted to keep the focus on the film Theater Camp, which Platt was promoting.

Soon after, the same publicist reportedly cut short the interview, honouring only half the agreed interview time.

“Never ask a woman her age, a man his salary or Ben Platt who his father is”

The response to the interview hasn’t been particularly favourable to Platt.

“lol, Ben Platt had MONTHS to come up with a response to nepo baby questions that didn’t make him come off as out of touch, and *this* is what he went with?” one user wrote on Twitter following the article.

lol, Ben Platt had MONTHS to come up with a response to nepo baby questions that didn't make him come off as out of touch, and *this* is what he went with? https://t.co/HRhfvVYZ8h — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) July 14, 2023

Another jokingly tweeted: “Never ask a woman her age, a man his salary or Ben Platt who his father is.“

Platt’s latest project, Theater Camp is an ode to theatre kids. The film stars Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Noah Galvin, and Ayo Edebiri.

Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s wholesome comedy follows two best friends on a mission to save a rundown theater camp.

Theater Camp is out in the UK on 25 August.