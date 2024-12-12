Austin Butler cast as the lead in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho film

Elvis actor Austin Butler has been cast as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated interpretation of the book American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis, reports Variety.

The part, which was first played on screen by Christian Bale in Mary Harron’s 2000 film, was rumoured to have gone to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi up until today’s announcement.

For Butler, whose first leading role was opposite Ashley Tisdale in the Disney film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, the part is one of many major projects he has in the works.

he actor recently wrapped filming on Eddington, a Western black comedy also starring Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone. He is currently filming opposite Zoe Kravitz in Caught Stealing, the latest thriller from White Swan director Darren Aronofsky.

It is understood that Guadagnino’s film will not be a remake of the 2000 classic but will instead be a new intrepration of Easton Ellis’ seminal novel. American Psycho tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.

Guadagnino is coming off the back of a bumper year which saw him bring both Challengers and, more recently, Queer to cinemas around the world. Zendaya and Daniel Craig both picked up Golden Globe nominations for their leading performances in their respective films.

The Call Me By Your Name director has also just wrapping filming on After the Hunt which will star Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

The director’s American Psycho interpretation will be produced by Lionsgate.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”