Our first look at Alexander Skarsgård’s ‘filthy’ gay biker romance Pillion is finally here

It’s been almost a year since we first caught wind of Alexander Skarsgård‘s upcoming gay biker romance Pillion, and now finally we get a sneak peak at the film.

Pillion will see Skarsgård star as a biker who takes co-star Harry Melling under his wing as his “submissive” gay lover. The film has been described as a “fun and filthy romance with heart” – colour us intrigued!

Produced by Element Pictures, the company behind the Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People and the Oscar-winning Emma Stone film Poor Things, the first image from the film has just been released which sees Melling looking longingly at Skarsgård, both actors in typical leather biker jackets.

Melling will be recognisable to most for his turn opposite Anya Taylor Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, and also for playing Dudley Dursey in the Harry Potter franchise.

Skarsgård is best known for his work in television in shows like True Blood, Succession and as Nicole Kidman’s dastardly husband in Big Little Lies.

“Colin (Melling), a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is until Ray (Skarsgård), the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, takes him on as his submissive,” the film’s official description reads. “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.”

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

The film, which is directed by Harry Lighton, will premiere at the upcoming 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Skarsgård has previously played a gay character in the mockumentary Beyond the Pole, and a trans character in Kill Your Darlings. He also famously portrayed the pansexual vampire Eric in True Blood.

Speaking to Pride Source in 2023, the actor reflected on the experience of playing Eric and shooting his queer sex scenes, saying: “It was just one of the most profound experiences ever. Just liberating.”