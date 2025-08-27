Alexander Lincoln defends LGBTQ rights: ‘They stir up controversy, turn things black and white’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexander Lincoln has spoken out in support of LGBTQ rights in a new interview with Attitude.

The former Emmerdale star addresses the current political climate and pushback against queer people in our latest issue, in which he appears on the cover.

“I really don’t understand why anyone has an opinion of how someone else wants to live their life,” the In From the Side actor told us. “I just don’t get it. I really don’t get it. If someone wants to do something in exploring themselves, that’s a beautiful thing.

(Images: Attitude/Vincent Jacques Flouret)

“These conversations about toilets, for example, they’re distractions. They stir up controversy, turn things black and white. It all feels like very much of a distraction.”

” I think sometimes the definition of yourself can get in your own way” – Alexander Lincoln

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Emmerdale star also discusses his upcoming film A Night Like This.

“He’s straight on paper… He’s never really been with men, or if he has, he’s never defined himself that way,” the 31-year-old said of his character.

(Images: Attitude/Vincent Jacques Flouret)

“But then he meets someone, and something’s created. I think sometimes the definition of yourself can get in your own way.”

A Night Like This is due to be released on 26 September 2025.

To read Alexander’s Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 366 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.