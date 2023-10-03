Fellow Travelers: Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer indulge in steamy love affair in full-length trailer

A full-length trailer for upcoming queer drama Fellow Travelers, set at the height of the Cold War, has finally dropped.

Hype has been building behind the limited series starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer, who are both openly gay, which lands on streaming services at the end of this month.

The eight-parter will follow Bailey and Bomer’s characters as political staffers in 1950s Washington DC to the 1980s.

Fans have been given a further glimpse of what they expect in a two minute-long trailer, released today (3 October).

We see Bomer’s character Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller taken to a room to ask if he’s ever had meetings affiliated with the Communist Party.

He’s put up against a lie detector test, which underlines the theme of the rest of the clip.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey appear opposite each other in Fellow Travelers (Image: Showtime)

“A country is under threat from Soviet spies, but there’s another risk to national security,” a voice adds.

Fuller is then grilled on his love life, before being ask: “Have you ever had inappropriate physical contact with another man?”

He quickly denies this, as the audience see him in a steamy embrace with Bailey’s character, Tim Laughlin

As the pair’s secret love affair continues, they’re forced to lie their way throughout.

“Do you like it this way? All this pretending?” Laughlin asks, before Fuller responds: “You’re everything to me.”

Suspicion hones in on the couple, and viewers get another snapshot from Fuller’s lie detector test.

“Have you ever been in love with another male?” he’s asked, as he hesitates to answer the question.

Also amongst the cast are Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead World Beyond), Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls), and Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods).

The series is an adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name.

Fellow Travelers can be streamed in the UK on Paramount+ from 28 October