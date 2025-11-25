Fabolous faces backlash from LGBTQ+ fans as he refuses to blow out birthday candles over ‘pause violation’

Fabolous has been criticised by LGBTQ+ fans and allies after refusing to blow-out his 48th birthday candles over a “pause violation” comment.

In a video shared online, the rapper is joined by Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino as they present him with a chocolate cake shaped like an “F” and covered in candles.

Instead of blowing them out, he waves his hand rapidly over the cake in an attempt to put out the flames, saying, “N***a said blowing candles is a pause.”

“Pause”, according to Urban Dictionary, is described as a term used in the same way as “No homo”

Someone else in the room says, “Blowing candles is a pause, it’s crazy. I don’t do pause. No pause, man. I don’t f*****g do pause, man.”

“Pause”, according to Urban Dictionary, is described as a term used in the same way as “No homo” – a way of distancing oneself from anything that might be interpreted as homosexual.

Beneath the clip, re-posted on X, users shared their disappointment. One wrote, “It’s gotta be exhausting thinking every tiny thing is a “pause” and gay moment— when you’re straight. Y’all think about gay stuff more than actual gay people— which is wild. Touch grass and live your LIFE.”

Another added, “Being straight gotta be the most miserable shit in the world,” while a third pointed out, “Your stage name is ‘Fabolous’ but blowing the candles off your birthday cake is too gay?”

Attitude has contacted a representative of Fabolous for comment.

Who is Fabolous?

Fabolous, born John David Jackson is an American rapper from Brooklyn, New York.

He first broke into the scene in the late 1990s after freestyling on Hot 97 with DJ Clue, who signed him to his Desert Storm label. His debut album, Ghetto Fabolous (2001), included hits like ‘Can’t Deny It’ and ‘Young’n (Holla Back)’.

Fabolous’s later albums include Street Dreams (2003), Real Talk (2004), From Nothin’ to Somethin’ (2007), and Loso’s Way (2009).

On the business side, he founded Street Family Records, and he’s worked with big names across hip-hop and R&B – such as Ne-Yo, Lil Wayne and Jadakiss.

In his personal life, he has had a long-term relationship with Emily Bustamante, with whom he shares two sons and a daughter.

