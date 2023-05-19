Elite star Omar Ayuso is sure to get temperatures rising in his leading role in upcoming film On The Go.

The actor, 25, will be hitting the big screen for the first time as character Jonathan, in this queer inclusive film.

It will have its first showing at Cannes Film Festival, which is currently ongoing. This year, it is taking place between 16 May and 27 May.

Jonathan will navigate abandonment issues by organising hook ups on Grindr.

“A mysterious mermaid with a magic crown will set the course of the journey”

Omar shared posters from the movie earlier this week ahead of its premiere. They look to promise a pretty raunchy movie.

The first snap shows Omar’s character Jonathan with someone else’s fingers in his mouth during a hook up.

The film starring Omar Ayuso debuts at Cannes Film Festival which is ongoing (Image: Cannes Film Festival)

The other two posters lean into the freeing nature we expect to see from the film. In another, we see Jonathan enjoying time on a road trip with friends.

Others to feature in the cast include Chacha Huang, Jordi Roig, and Julia de Castro, who acted as codirector on the film alongside María Royo.

According to the film description, we can see a “delirious road movie, full of music, where a mysterious mermaid with a magic crown will set the course of the journey”.

Sounds pretty great to us.

Omar (L) is set to reprise his role in Elite for season 7 (Image: Netflix)

He left the hit Netflix show after season five, much to the disappointment of fans.

However, it’s recently been confirmed he is set to reprise his role for season seven, returning as character Omar Shanaa.

As well as Elite, Omar will be busy elsewhere as he’s attached to a number of other projects.

He’s set to star int he likes of Los Farad, Les Paradis de Diane, and Yo, Adicto, in the coming months.