Dylan Mulvaney marks 500 days since coming out as trans in joyful update: ‘That’s a win’ 

Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has celebrated her 500th day since publicly coming out as a trans woman as she made a return to her video update series.

Earlier this year,she faced a disgusting, transphobic backlash to a brand partnership with Bud Light. She posted a promotional video for Bud Light dressed as Audrey Hepburn.

In her new update, she explained how she has lately chosen to “scale back” on her series in order to protect her wellbeing, and make sure she’s subjected to less trauma.

“It works, and I’m quite happy, but I’m not doing what I love,” she remarked, before sharing the reason for her exciting update.

Dylan shared: “It’s day 500 of publicly coming out as a woman, and that’s a win.

“Whatever your take on my series was, at its core, it was about me learning new things. And I think I’ve learned more since day 365 than I did during that whole first year,” she said.

Throughout the rest of the clip she reflected on some key lessons she’s learned during her journey since coming out publicly.

“On day 387, I learned that trust is something that should be earned and not just instantly awarded. I was the most trusting and giving person… but that has changed.

“On day 398, I learned that misery loves company. I think that a lot of people have difficulty seeing others happy and successful, especially when they don’t fit the standard of the patriarchy, and I can’t tell you enough how much these last four months have felt like high school.”

“It’s day 500 of publicly coming out as a woman, and that’s a win”

She went on to add: “More than anything, I’ve received pity, which, if you ever experience pity it, doesn’t actually feel good for the receiver. I think it’s a way for the giver to soothe their guilt.

“And not to say that reaching out to someone is bad or leaving a comment, which so many of your comments made me smile on hard days, but I see more productive ways to get active and show rather than tell.”

The influencer finished off the clip by dedicating it to her younger self, and to the women she has “always been” in a poignant ending.

“Today is actually day 9705 of being a woman because I’ve always been one. My four-year-old self knew that my ten-year-old self knew that, my 15-year-old self knew that, and they deserve to celebrate these wins too.

“And they deserve to celebrate these wins too,” Dylan concluded in the clip where she sported bleach blonde bob and a gorgeous bright green outfit with matching eyeshadow.

Dylan was flooded with love in the comments from those who’ve followed her throughout the past 500 days and more.

One wrote: “You are such an inspiration – thank you for sharing your authenticity with the world even when it’s inconvenient – thank you for being you.”

“So happy for you!! Also, love the green!!” shared another.

Someone else commented: “Love you so much!!! I’m on day 162 and i hope i’m as pretty as you on day 500.”