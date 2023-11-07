Dua Lipa teases more of upcoming single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has asked “who’s ready to hear the rest” after teasing more of her upcoming single, ‘Houdini’.

The ‘Dance the Night’ singer unveiled the name and artwork for her new song at the start of November.

Posting on social media on Monday (6 November) Dua showed off her impressive flexibility as the new track played.

In it Dua Lipa sings, “Do you think about it night and day?/Maybe you can be the one to make me stay.“ Dua is also seen sporting a new red hair colour.

Much like previous tidbits and snippets Dua’s teased, ‘Houdini’ sounds inspired by the grooves of 70s and 80s disco with its electric synth sounds.

Fans have been clamouring for more despite ‘Houdini’ being released on Thursday 9 November, just two days away. Many filled the comments begging for the full track already and expressing their excitement at this new era.

The art work for ‘Houdini’ by Dua Lipa (Image: Warner Records)

Her earlier promo followed the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer completely erasing her social accounts ready for the new era. Elsewhere, artwork for her existing music, including tracks from Future Nostalgia changed on services like Apple Music.

‘Houdini’ will mark Dua’s first release since she debuted ‘Dance the Night’ from the Barbie movie. Much like Future Nostalgia, it borrowed its sound from dance records of decades past with modern elements bringing it into 2023.

Speaking to Variety in 2022 Dua Lipa said her third album had “taken a complete turn,” and that “it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.”

‘Houdini’ is streaming from 9 November.