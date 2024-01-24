Drag Race UK vs The World: Tia Kofi shadily explains differences to Drag Race UK series 2

Tia Kofi has been spilling the tea ahead of the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

The Drag Race UK icon was officially announced as part of the cast for Drag Race UK vs The World‘s second series at RuPaul’s DragCon UK earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Tia discussed how this series differed from Drag Race UK series 2. “I liked everyone who was in the cast,” she said much to co-star Hannah Conda’s enjoyment.

“And we were all nice to each other, unlike the first time when they were a bunch of and then you can censor whatever word you choose,” Tia continued. She then added more seriously: “It was really lovely.”

Conda agreed telling Attitude, “It was a really good time. It was competitive and it made for a good competition. But competitions are always harder when you actually admire the people around you. These people I adore and I want to impress them but also try and showcase myself as well. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience so much.”

In her original series, Tia Kofi came in seventh place after landing in the bottom two in episode six with Lawrence Chaney.

Tia also told Attitude that the addition of a cash prize, unlike previous series of Drag Race based in the UK made it “much more competitive.” She then revealed she accepted the call for the show thinking she’d win “a megamix with RuPaul like Blu Hydrangea.” She continued: “So, when we found out it was a bit of a shock.” It was a nice addition but Tia said it didn’t necessarily change the dynamic of the show.

Joining Tia and Hannah on Drag Race UK vs The World are Gothy Kendoll, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde, Mayhem Miller, Scarlet Envy, Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, and Marina Summers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World series 2 will air on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer. Series 1 is streaming now.