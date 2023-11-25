Drag Race UK’s DeDeLicious dishes on Untucked drama with Vicki Vivacious

The latest eliminated queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5, DeDeLicious, has been spilling the tea about her drama in Untucked with Vicki Vivacious.

In the semi-final, the remaining queens took part in a Gladiator-themed comedy roast challenge. In attendance were some of the series’ eliminated queens.

All the queens performed well but DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas landed in the bottom two. After a fierce lip sync, it was DeDe, the series’ lip sync assassin, who sashayed away. However, that wasn’t before Untucked where the eliminated queens rejoined the remaining contestants for a catch up.

It was here Vicki confronted DeDe about her comments in the series’ first episode when DeDe predicted Alexis Saint Pete would be in the bottom.

Speaking to Ella Vaday for Attitude Tea Time after her elimination DeDeLicious said she had been “really surprised” at it.

“When [Vicki] started to speak I was, like, ‘Ah’. And I just turned my head toward her because I was, like, this is coming. But everyone was gagged.”

“I was living for it”

Continuing the drag sister of Drag Race UK series three winner, Krystal Versace, seemed fine with things. “In all fairness, work for her,” she told Ella and Attitude. “I was living for it. I was, like, offended but also having the best time listening to it, I was like just gimme more, gimme more.”

Elaborating further DeDe also said that she was “angry,” that moment happened just before she lip synced for her life.

“I didn’t really experience that emotion in the competition yet. Going into the episode I was like, ‘This is my episode, it’s quite obvious.’ I guess [Vicki] didn’t really know what was going to happen so I didn’t know if she was doing anything like that. I think she was like, her last moment there get everything off your chest. A bit late but…”

DeDe also revealed that everything between the two Drag Race UK queens is “all good.”

The Grand Finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on Thursday 30 November at 9pm on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.