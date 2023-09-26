Drag Race UK’s DeDeLicious on ‘amazing’ support from drag sister Krystal Versace 

Drag Race UK series 5 queen DeDeLicious has opened up on the incredible support she’s had from previous winner – and best friend – Krystal Versace ahead of her own stint.

DeDeLicious, 20, was Ru-vealed as part of the cast of series five earlier this month, along with nine other incredible drag artists.

And it’s been kept no secret that the Kent queen has quite the connection to a firm Drag Race UK favourite – Krystal Versace.

Krystal won the show back in 2021, at the age of 19. She became the youngest-ever winner of the franchise.

Now, her drag sister DeDeLicious is carving out her own path on the beloved BBC series, as she looks to give her all on the runway.

Speaking to Attitude prior to her appearance, the series 5 star confirmed Krystal has been “very supportive” of her journey.

“Well, when I walked into the show, I didn’t feel that pressure because, thank God she got eliminated first,” she joked.

“Really, I walked in like, ‘oh God, my best friend’s a winner’. I live with her as well, she’s literally in the other room getting in drag.

“She’s just been great. She’s been really, really good”

She was very supportive. It was really good to have her perspective on the show. It was almost like I had another mind that already knew all about it.

DeDeLicious says having Krystal around “definitely eased a lot of the pressure” and she has continued to be “amazing” since.

Krystal has already come out publicly to back her drag sister to go far in the process. She recently reshared World of Wonder’s post announcing DeDeLicious.

“You aren’t ready!!!! So proud of you sister,” she added. Krystal also shouted out her housemate on Instagram and other social platforms.

DeDeLicious recently spoke to the BBC about her close bond with the UK drag superstar, who she has been friends with for a decade.

“We’ve known each other since we were 11 years old when we met at school, but DeDe is DeDe, and I just can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with ME!”

The pair were seen together in the series Keeping up with Krystal. The series was created after Krystal had won Drag Race UK.

Drag Race UK series 5 begins on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, 28 September, at 9pm