Drag Race’s Crystal on hosting Sew Fierce: ‘My favourite TV experience to date’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Crystal is set to front the second series of reality show Sew Fierce, judging a team of designers as they compete to create their most fabulous drag clothing creations.

Launching next Tuesday (9 April) on streaming platform Froot (and OUTtv in the US), Crystal will co-host the new Canadian series alongside designer and fellow drag star Jaime Lujan.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Crystal said: “If you remember my season of Drag Race UK, you know I looove a sewing challenge – so this show is an amazing fit for me. It was absolutely my favourite TV experience to date.”

“The designers represent so many schools of drag” – Crystal on Sew Fierce

First launched last year, Sew Fierce will see Crystal and Jaime on a mission to find the world’s best drag designer, mentoring nine contestants and setting challenges to measure their creativity. Think Project Runway but even more fabulous.

“Seeing the way these accomplished designers put their drag twist on the brief creates a lot of TV magic,” says Crystal (Image: Froot)

“The designers represent so many schools of drag; it really creates an exciting atmosphere – from avant garde to creature drag to pageant,” Crystal said.

“Seeing the way these accomplished designers put their drag twist on the brief creates a lot of TV magic.”

“If you want to see me make people cry, watch this show!” – Crystal

Last year’s show also saw a host of celebrity guests, including Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, though the full line-up is yet to be revealed for series two.

Canadian designer and drag star Jaime Lujan (left) will co-host the show alongside Crystal (Image: Froot)

As for who Sew Fierce is for, Crystal explains: “If you’re a drag fan, watch this show. If you’re a Project Runway or Next in Fashion fan, watch this show. And if you want to see me make people cry, watch this show!”

Sew Fierce series 2 will premiere on 9 April on Froot in the UK or OUTtv in the US.