RuPaul’s Drag Race France, Philippines and Thailand all renewed for season 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race is renewing not one, not two, but three beloved spin-offs across the world.

Production company World of Wonder shared some very exciting news regarding the franchise, which is sure to get long-term fans excited.

Today (17 October), they confirmed viewers will soon get to watch a season three of Drag Race France, Philippines and Thailand.

The official Twitter account of the streaming service tweeted: “All fierce things come in THREES! 🇫🇷🇵🇭🇹🇭

“Today at #MIPCOM2023, @worldofwonder announces that Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines, and Drag Race Thailand will each return for a 3rd season!”

There was a lot of love in the comments, as fans reacted to the news below the announcement.

But it was the confirmation of a return for the Thailand franchise that seemed to get the most excitement building.

“THAILAND IS BACK?! WE WON,” with another writing: “THAILAND IS BACK WHAT THE HECK THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!”

“We finally get to receive Thailand deserves this resurgence & it’s gonna be great to see them cast a new batch of queens & maybe throw in a contestant from the first 2 seasons for the gag,” added a fan.

Someone else weighed in: “Happy 4 all 3…but yasssssssssssss 4 THAILAND.”

Pangina Heals, who was a judge on the second season, also commented a pink heart below the post.

It’s not yet known when any of the seasons will be available to stream, but we’re sure announcement is soon to follow.

Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Thailand will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus worldwide.

Meanwhile, Drag Race France will also air across the streaming service, except from in France.