DC celebrates LGBTQ characters with new Pride anthology

DC is celebrating Pride in 2023 with a brand new anthology highlighting the publisher’s collection of LGBTQ characters.

Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Tim Drake/Robin are among the heroes and villains representing the queer community featured in the annual Pride comic book anthology.

The 104-page anthology, featuring all-new stories, will be published on 30 May.

Mateus Manhanin designed the spectacular main cover. Gabriel Picolo, Jen Bartel, and Oscar Vega have also designed special variant covers.

DC Pride 2023 #1 cover by Mateus Manhanini (Image: DC)

A synopsis for the collection reads: “Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time…but there’s nowhere on the planet Crush can’t crash.

“Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him.

Clockwise from top left: Harley Quinn, Circuit Breaker, Apollo, Nubia, Dreamer, and Connor Hawke are featured on Oscar Vega’s DC Pride 2023 #1 cardstock variant cover (Image: DC)

“Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you’ve both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while.

“Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension.

DC Pride 2023 #1 Spoit foil variant cover by Jen Bartel (Image: DC)

“Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023!”

And there’s so much more. The anthology also comes with pinup pages with artwork by Maria Llovet, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Travis Moore, Noah Dao, Claire Roe, and Babs Tarr.

DC Pride #1 Wraparound variant cover by Gabriel Picolo (Image: DC)

The DC Book of Pride features illustrations of more than 50 LGBTQIA+ characters including Harley Quinn, Jon Kent, Tim Drake, Batwoman, and Dreamer.

Jadzia Axelrod’s fascinating book will explore the characters’ history, powers, as well as key storylines. This will be available from 16 May.

The DC Book of Pride cover by Paulina Ganucheau (Image: DC)

Detective Comics is also publishing DC Pride: Through the Years #1.

As well as taking a look back at the publisher’s LGBTQ history it will tease new stories set to appear soon. This will soon be available from 13 June.

DC Pride: Through the Years #1 cover by Derek Charm (Image: DC)

Detective Comics’ Pride-themed covers of comics featuring queer characters will also be on show.

Check out a gallery of the Pride covers below!