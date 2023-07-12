Former Disney star Dan Benson says he’s straight but ‘specifically’ makes content for gay men

Dan Benson has said that he “specifically” makes content for gay men, while discussing his OnlyFans career Dan Benson in a new interview.

In fact, he says he’s “very comfortable” with it.

The former Disney star, 35, who played Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place between 2007 and 2012, made the comments after marking a year of being on the subscription site.

Benson announced he was joining OnlyFans in July 2022, promising to support LGBTQ organisations in light of his gay fanbase.

Speaking to Page Six over the weekend, Benson discussed interacting with his fans – “99 percent” of whom are gay, he estimated.

Summer is back. I can’t wait to show you my new swim suits. Don’t worry, they are much sluttier than this. 😜 pic.twitter.com/LYFMrmZk7L — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) July 11, 2023

He confirmed: “I am straight. I’m very comfortable making content for gay men. I specifically make content for gay men.”

Benson further reasoned that gay sex is “specifically not my thing,” but that he’s learned about what gay men want through his fans.

The actor also tried to destigmatise anal sex for straight men. He commented: “There’s a huge stigma that if you have anything to do with experiencing orgasm through your butt, you’re gay. But that’s absolutely not true.”

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

His interview follows a TikTok he posted at the end of June. In it, Benson gave an update as to where he was at with OnlyFans.

Benson said he’d been expecting “a lot more hate” after starting on the platform but that he didn’t regret his decision.

“I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass a little bit,” Benson told his followers.

He also revealed he had plenty of requests on a “daily basis” for him to do things that would make him uncomfortable.

Elaborating on why he wouldn’t do the things he said people “demanded” of him, he said, “You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.”

He also thanked people for their love and for their support.