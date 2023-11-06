Comedian Josh Jones teases audiences a ‘p*** yourself laughing’ show

Josh Jones has teased his upcoming shows telling audiences, “You’ll probably piss yourself laughing.”

The Mancunian comedian is currently on his Gobsmacked tour following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and his debut tour.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on Monday (6 November) the 30-year-old gave audiences an idea of what to expect.

“There’s just a load of silly stories from my life. There’s quite a bit of dating stuff, a bit of anal [sex] advice as well,” he told Attitude.

“It’s really funny and you will probably piss yourself laughing. I’m quite proud of it. I think it’s a funny show, it’s quite silly, it doesn’t take life too seriously. But if you are the sort of person who has a stick up your bum, it’s probably not for you.”

Described as Josh’s ‘coming-of-age’ show Gobsmacked will also see Josh address other topics including the self-defence boxing, canoeing, wanting a family, and his mum’s physic.

“I think I’ve got a good crowd” – Josh Jones

The host of the Hard Sell and Chatting with Cherubs podcasts said the Gobsmacked tour had been going well so far.

“It’s been really fun, actually.” Referring to his early days performing in working men’s clubs and for stag and hen parties, Josh said “It’s quite nice having people come to see me on purpose.”

“And I quite like my audience, I think I’ve got a good crowd,” he went on to say referring to working hen and stag do’s especially as “crowd control.”

Reflecting on when he started in comedy at age 22, Josh explained that “people didn’t really know what to make of me,” with his Disney shirts. “But now, I don’t really get any bother but I don’t if that’s because I’m a lot more experienced now.”

Turning to his content, which includes anal sex, Josh said thought it would irk some people concluding they were “prudish” and that any offence is “not my problem.”

Asked if he thinks there’s a double standard in comedy with straight comedians often recounting their sex lives Josh “100%” agreed.

“When I go to do stand up on telly, there’s certain jokes I can’t do. But then all my friends can go on telly and do their sex stuff because it’s straight sex. So, it’s more acceptable than if you talk about anal in particular, which I do in this show. I like speaking about it because I know straight people don’t really know what we’re doing.”

Josh, who has also appeared on shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats and ITV2’s Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility, also teased future content telling Attitude he was already working on a new show for 2024 which he hoped to debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. More information will be available soon!

Thursday 9 November – Brighton, The Forge Comedy Club

Friday 10 November – Bristol Hen and Chickens

Saturday 18 November – Borden Phoenix Theatre

Wednesday 22 November – London Leicester Square Theatre

You can also get tickets here.