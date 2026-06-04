Christina Aguilera to headline major UK festival

Christina Aguilera has been announced as the latest headliner at the HeritageLive Festival in Sandringham, marking her one UK gig in 2026.

The festival runs from 19 August to 23 August 2026, with Aguilera set to perform on 21 August at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The Burlesque star joins a star-studded line-up on the day, accompanied by special guests Craig David, boy band Blue and rising star Ruby Roberts.

Giles Cooper, managing director of HeritageLive, welcomed Christina Aguilera to the 2026 festival

In a news release, Giles Cooper, managing director of HeritageLive, celebrated Aguilera’s monumental career.

“There aren’t many artists who have had the kind of career Christina has,” said Cooper. “For more than 25 years she’s continued to reinvent herself while remaining one of the most recognisable and respected voices in music.”

“To welcome an artist of her stature to Sandringham is a real moment for us, and we can’t wait to see her take to the stage this summer,” he continued.

Who’s headlining HeritageLive Festival 2026?

Previous headliner announcements for the HeritageLive Festival 2026, include: Janet Jackson, Lionel Richie, Eric Clapton and Ricky Martin.

Martin will take the stage on 22 August 2026, marking the Puerto Rican singer’s first UK performance in nearly a decade and his only UK show in 2026.

He will be joined on stage by special guests, BRIT Award-winning trio Sugababes, former Attitude cover star Olly Alexander, and British-Latin indie-pop artist Sophie Castillo.

Mariah Carey, Stereophonics, and Michael Bublé have previously headlined HeritageLive Festival

Each headliner joins a long list of welcomed stars who have previously taken to the Sandringham stage, including: Mariah Carey, Stereophonics, and Michael Bublé.

Ticket presale goes live on 27 May, though buyers must pre-register to gain access. General sale begins on 29 May 2026. To access ticket sales, please visit the official HeritageLive website.