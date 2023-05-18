Chloe Veitch comes out as bisexual in very emotional moment on Channel 4 show

Chloe Veitch is very tearful as she tells her The Big Celebrity Detox co-stars she is bisexual in tonight’s (18 May) episode.

The Too Hot To Handle favourite will share her sexuality during the next episode of the new E4, surrounded by support from co-stars.

In the exclusive clip supplied to Attitude, Chloe seems to have come to a major realisation away from the other celebs.

She says to the camera: “So much has happened in this stage, I’m getting frustrated with myself.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been suppressing that feeling, that shame”

“I’ve been compressing who I am for so long. Why am I not saying it?”

Chloe then breaks down in tears when back with her fellow stars: “This is the first time I”m saying it out loud. I can’t keep it a secret anymore because it’s killing me.

Chloe shares her sexuality with her co-stars in a beautiful moment (Image: Channel 4)

“I’ve been in relationships secretly with women for a good few years now and I’m bisexual, but I’ve been really scared to show the world who I am.”

She’s immediately met with a load of love from others on the show, including Kerry Katona, who is seen fist pumping the air.

“I feel like I was trapping myself in. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been suppressing that feeling, that shame.

She gets pretty emotional (Image: Channel 4)

Kerry is one of the stars on-hand to offer support (Image; Channel 4)

“Is this normal? I’ve never experienced this,” Chloe adds.

She went on to admit none of her family or friends were aware of her relationships with women.

“To come out and accept it, let alone say it, is just massive.

“This is me. By being here I’ve accepted the fact this isn’t just a blip, it isn’t a stage, it’s who I am.

“You’ve pushed me to that point of accepting myself,” Chloe concludes.

The series sees eight celebrities – including Chloe, Kerry Katona, Martin Roberts, Megan Barton Hanson and an actual princess – check into a detox clinic for some radical treatments.

The Big Celebrity Detox runs Monday – Thursday at 9pm on E4, stream on Channel 4.