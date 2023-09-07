Cher is a winter mood in the artwork for her upcoming album, seemingly titled Christmas.

The pop icon pairs a white shirt and sequinned, wide-legged jeans for the cover shot, which also features snow and baubles.

Note the red outfit reflected in the red baubles!

The star’s 27th studio album will be released this festive season, and is the follow-up to 2018’s ABBA-inspired Dancing Queen.

“Are you spending Christmas with me?” – Cher

Sharing the album cover to Instagram and Twitter today (Thursday 7 September 2023), the 77-year-old said: “Are you spending Christmas with me?”

“Sorry Mariah, I’m with Cher this Christmas,” tweeted one fan in response to the drop, which about sums up our feelings about the cover. Although we still love Mariah.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier this week, Cher explained that Christmas will feature her duetting with other singers – something of a rarity for the ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer.



“I’m really, really excited because there’s millions of people on it!” the ‘Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves’ singer added. “I’ve never had duets! I’ve never had people on any of my records!

“This was a last-minute thing. [I can’t drop any names] but they’re special. All of them.”

Cher’s cover drop follows a series of posts teasing the sound of the album, including seems to be a new ‘Believe’ remix.