Cher pays touching tribute to Moonstruck director Norman Jewison

Cher has paid a touching tribute to the director of Moonstruck, Norman Jewison, after his death was announced.

Jewison directed the 1987 film, starring the ‘Believe’ singer, as well as others such as Fiddler on the Roof and In the Heat of the Night. He was 97 when he died on Saturday (20 January). A cause of death has not been given though he is reported to have died “peacefully,” as per the BBC.

Posting on X on Monday (22 January) Cher said: “Farewell Sweet Prince.” She thanked him for “One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life.” She added: “Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man.”

Cher then went on to say that Jewison “Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl [love] and that he “LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK.”

Cher won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe in 1988 for Best Actress for her role as Loretta Castorini in the film. Jewison was nominated in the Best Director category at the Academy Awards but didn’t win.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Loretta Castorini, a bookkeeper from Brooklyn, New York, finds herself in a difficult situation when she falls for the brother of the man she has agreed to marry.”

As well as Cher, it starred Nicholas Cage and Olympia Dukakis. One iconic scene sees Cher slaps Cage and says “Snap out of it!”. It may be familiar to many through RuPaul’s frequent impersonation on RuPaul’s Drag Race.