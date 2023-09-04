Cher ‘really proud’ of upcoming Christmas album: ‘I’ve never had duets!’

Cher has opened up about her upcoming 27th studio album in her latest interview.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (Monday 4 September 2023), the ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer said: “I really am proud of this. It’s a Cher Christmas album. It’s not your mother’s Christmas album.”

“I’m really, really excited because there’s millions of people on it!” the music icon added. “I’ve never had duets! I’ve never had people on any of my records! This was a last-minute thing. [I can’t drop any names] but they’re special. All of them”

The ‘Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves’ singer was also questioned by GMB host Susanna Reid about the prospect of a Cher memoir.

'I'll be 80 at some point sooner than I wish and I'll still be wearing my jeans and wearing long hair!'

On the subject of her memoir, when asked if publishers had been calling about deadlines, Cher replied: “Yes! I’ve just missed so many! The problem is I’ve lived too long! That’s my problem. I’ve done too many things. Cramming it in with my life experiences, it’s been difficult.”

Speaking in an interview with Good Morning Britain today (Monday 4 September), Cher said of ageing: “Genes in my family are pretty amazing. […] I don’t know it if not feeling old makes you younger? I keep up with the trends. I have lot of young friends. Old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young or be young. I am who I am. Whatever that means. I’m just getting along!”

The Oscar-winner furthermore continued: “I can’t believe I’ll be 80 at some point – sooner than I wish. I’ll still be wearing my jeans; I’ll still be wearing long hair. I’ll still be doing the stuff I’ve always done.”