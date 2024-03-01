Charli XCX releases club-ready ‘Von dutch’ ahead of sixth studio album

Charli XCX is back and this time she’s causing a storm at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. In the music video for her new single, ‘Von dutch’, the singer roams the airport and takes over a commercial jet in true brat style.

‘Von dutch’ is the first single from Charli’s upcoming sixth studio album, brat. She shared earlier this week that the album will be out this summer. It will consist of 15 songs totalling 41:23 minutes.

“It’s ok to just admit that you’re jealous of me,” she sings as she brushes past crowds of paparazzi and fans holding signs. “You’re obsessing, just confess it,” she continues as she strides down a travelator before headbutting the camera.

The single has a distinctive club and electronic sound, harkening back to Charli’s first performances and early days. Synth beats pulse from the beginning of the track and gradually build until we get to the chorus as Charli boasts, “It’s obvious I’m your number one.”

From there she hitches a ride on a floor cleaning machine and jumps a passport gate before roaming the cabin of a commercial jet. The brattish behaviour continues from there as she throws the camera down the stairs from the jet, later spitting on it. After dancing on the wing of the plane Charli takes a ride on a luggage carousel, living the dream of many.

Speaking to Vogue about ‘Von dutch’ and the video, created by filmmakers Torso, Charli said she had an idea of treating the camera as her rival. “It was actually so scary,” she said of dancing on the plane wing. While in a harness she shared, “It had rained just before the shot and the plane wing had this massive curve to it—so sometimes I would just randomly slip and fall and slide towards the edge of the wing, which was terrifying. Fun though!”

Explaining the song title Charli told Vogue that she never wore Von Dutch much but was jealous of friends who did. “My use of that brand name was more about the idea of it being this cult classic brand. This thing that people on the internet scramble to get their hands on. Kind of like me: cult classic baby.”

‘Von dutch’ streaming now. brat is due out this summer.