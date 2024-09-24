Charli XCX and Lorde perform ‘Girl, so confusing’ remix live for the first time in New York

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan‘s co-headlined Sweat Tour made its stop at New York‘s Madison Square Garden last night, and the concert featured some pretty epic surprises, including an appearance by Lorde.

In a move that’s going to take the gays three working days to recover from, Charli was joined by Lorde on stage for a performance of the pair’s collaboration, a remix of ‘Girl, so confusing’.

The song, which initially appeared as a solo version on Charli’s album Brat, tackles a supposed rivalry between the two singers, with Lorde singing: “Let’s work it out on the remix.”

“People say we’re alike/They say we’ve got the same hair,” Charli sings at one point, before noting: “Can’t tell if you wanna see me/Falling over and failing.”

During her verse, Lorde sings about feeling intimidated by the version of Charli she saw online, adding: “‘Cause for the last couple years/I’ve been at war with my body/I tried to starve myself thinner/And then I gained all the weight back.”

At the time of its release, the remix was praised for its candid exploration of body image, sexism, the pressures of the music industry, and vulnerability.

The performance of the ‘Girl, so confusing remix’ marks the first time that Charli and Lorde have performed the song together. The performance sees the pair both dressed in coats as they strut about the stage.

Lorde wasn’t the only surprise guest at last night’s show, however. Charli and Troye also brought out Addison Rae for the debut performance of her underrated song ‘Diet Pepsi’, as well as a remix of Charli’s song ‘Von Dutch’. Watch the performance below.

🚨 | Charli XCX & Addison Rae performing “Von Dutch Remix” at the Sweat Tour. pic.twitter.com/NoBGUpiAt0 — Addison Rae Source (@RaeDiscord) September 24, 2024

CHARLI AND TROYE JUST BOUGHT OUT ADDISON RAE TO SING DIET PEPSI AT SWEAT TOUR MSG IM GOING FERAL #sweattour pic.twitter.com/tc7Q5oit6f — lil y (@moonlightlilyx) September 24, 2024

The surprise performances at the Sweat Tour come after Charli XCX announced a new iteration of her album Brat.

The record, titled Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, will feature 16 new remixes of songs from its parent album, including the collaborations with Lorde, Addison Rae, Billie Eilish and Robyn that were released over the summer.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat will be released on 11 October. Meanwhile, Charli and Troye’s Sweat Tour runs until 23 October.