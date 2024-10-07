Charli XCX uses unorthodox method to share Brat remix tracklist and it features Ariana Grande

Charli XCX has shared the official tracklist for her upcoming remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, doing so in the most Charli XCX way possible.

The singer was on stage in Florida performing as part of her co-headline Sweat tour with Troye Sivan when she threw a piece of paper with the list of songs and features written on it into the crowd.

“I need somebody to take a picture of it, and put it online after the show,” she said.

The person lucky enough to secure the piece of paper did as requested, and by the looks of things, this record is going to be just as iconic as the original Brat album.

Along with the previously released collaborations with Sivan, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Robyn and Addison Rae, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat also features collabs with The 1975, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Bon Iver, The Japanese House and Ariana Grande.

Rumours that Grande would be appearing on Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat began circulating last week after the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer’s name appeared on a billboard in her hometown of Boca Raton written in the Brat font against a Brat-green background.

Grande has since reshared one of Charli’s Instagram stories, which appeared to tease the lyrics for the new version of ‘Sympathy is a knife’, the track she features on.

“It’s a knife when they dissect your body on the front page,” Charli’s Instagram story read. “It’s a knife when they won’t believe you/Why should you explain?”

See the full Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat tracklist below:

1. ‘360’ featuring Robyn & Yung Lean

2. ‘Club classics’ featuring BB Trickz

3. ‘Sympathy is a knife’ featuring Ariana Grande

4. ‘I might say something stupid’ featuring The 1975 & Jon Hopkins

5. ‘Talk talk’ featuring Troye Sivan

6. ‘Von dutch’ featuring Addison Rae

7. ‘Everything is romantic’ featuring Caroline Polachek

8. ‘Rewind’ featuring Bladee

9. ‘So i’ featuring A. G. Cook

10. ‘Girl, so confusing’ featuring Lorde

11. ‘Apple’ featuring The Japanese House

12. ‘B2b’ featuring Tinashe

13. ‘Mean girls’ featuring Julian Casablancas

14. ‘I think about it all the time’ featuring Bon Iver

15. ‘365’ featuring Shygirl

16. ‘Guess’ featuring Billie Eilish

Meanwhile, Charli and Sivan’s Sweat tour concludes on 23 October in Seattle. Charli will follow that with a UK arena tour in November.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is released on 11 October.