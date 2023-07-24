4 new production images of Brokeback Mountain shared as show enters final weeks in London

Four new production images have been released for the London stage version of Brokeback Mountain.

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Brokeback Mountain (Image: Johan Persson) Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Brokeback Mountain (Image: Johan Persson) Brokeback Mountain’s Mike Faist (Image: Johan Persson)

The play is entering the final three weeks of performances at @sohoplace theatre. It closes on 12 August 2023.

The production has received warm reviews from critics, including Attitude’s Simon Button, who gave it four stars out of five earlier this year.

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges (Image: Johan Persson)

Brokeback Mountain is written by Ashley Robinson with country and western songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. It is based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.

It stars Mike Faist as Jack and Lucas Hedges as Ennis.

Emily Fairn (Image: Manuel Harlan)

The play, also starring Emily Fairn, follows Ennis and Jack, who take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain and promptly fall in love.

“A mournful retelling”

In our review of Brokeback Mountain, Attitude called the show a “mournful retelling.”

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Brokeback Mountain (Image: Johan Persson)

“Succinctly penned by Ashley Robinson in his debut play, the stage version pares it back to basics across 90 minutes, with no pause,” Simon Button’s review continues.

“Tom Pye’s set – consisting of just a bed, a tent, a campfire and kitchen sink – is equally economical.

Mike Faist (Image: Johan Persson)

“There’s some snow and sound effects but it’s left to the songs, performed by Fairground Attraction’s Eddi Reader and a four-piece band, to fill in the rest. The husky vocals, wistful lyrics, harmonica and slide guitar create a vast soundscape for a contained production with a cast of just seven.”

The 2004 movie version of Brokeback Mountain starred Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger. It won three Oscars.