Brighton Pride 2025: Day two highlights, from Andy Bell and Will Young to Beth Ditto, Sugababes and more

Brighton and Hove Pride 2025 wrapped up in style on Sunday 3 August 2025, with a (sometimes) sun-soaked crowd, fierce performances and an overwhelming sense of queer joy. Attitude was on the ground from start to finish – and here’s what went down.

Will Young brought the hits – and charm

Kicking off his mainstage set just after 5pm, Will Young made his Brighton Pride debut with a smile (and a sexy new leather daddy look). Vocally flawless and full of his usual playful energy, he didn’t take himself too seriously – and the crowd loved him for it. Between the crowd singalongs and the sass, it was a reminder of just how many hits he has in his back pocket.

Andy Bell performed at his peak, commanding “a little respect” from the crowd

Andy Bell (Image: Chris Jepson)

Performing in the very apt Icon slot, our very own Pride Icon Andy Bell delivered a set that many in the park agreed was a highlight of the weekend, and perhaps the best he’s ever sounded. Looking and sounding incredible, the Erasure frontman powered through the classics and a hit or two from his latest EP Ten Crowns before ending on a euphoric rendition of ‘Respect’, just as he did at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, earlier this summer.

Jodie Harsh blew the roof off the False Idols tent

With her signature blonde bouffant, razor-sharp beats and unmatched presence, Jodie Harsh lit up the decks in the False Idols dance tent with a high-octane DJ set that had Preston Park pumping. See below for Attitude’s behind-the-scenes peek

Beth Ditto, Sonique and Ultra Naté delivered a masterclass in queer joy

The gorgeous Little Gay Brother dancers (Image: Chris Jepson)

The False Idols Closing Ceremony was a celebration of everything Pride stands for. Beth Ditto, Sonique and Ultra Naté each took turns to perform their biggest hits, backed by the gorgeously queer Little Gay Brother dancers and shimmering visuals. It was joyous, defiant, and a total celebration of how stunning our community is.

Sugababes closed the weekend in full control

Headlining the main stage and closing the weekend with a bank, Sugababes brought a hit-filled set that reminded everyone why this lineup continues to endure. As written in Attitude’s five-star review, Siobhán Donaghy told the crowds: “The LGBTQ+ community has always been the heart of our fanbase. Honestly, you mean so much to us… we see you. We love you.”

Until next year…