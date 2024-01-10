Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell tease ‘really, really good ideas’ for a musical

Could a musical with music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell be in the works? It sounds like it’s not a million miles away.

The two collected their latest award, a Golden Globe, on Sunday (7 January) for their song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie. Previously they collected an Academy Award for No Time To Die‘s theme song of the same name as well as numerous Grammys, BRIT Awards, and more.

In a recent live taping of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast the two were asked by an audience member about whether they’d have any interest in writing an original musical.

The ‘bad guy’ singer “woo-ed” while O’Connell confirmed: “For sure.” Eilish then continued to say: “Yes, Finneas has really, really good ideas for musicals already, and I’m so excited to see where they go. I’m very excited. Yeah!”

O’Connell later affirmed it was something he wanted to work on.

With songs such as ‘What Was I Made For?’ which strike such a poignant note and tell stories so delicately and beautifully, it’s amazing to think what kind of soaring musical the pair could create. Given Eilish’s discography so far, we also imagine that a musical from the brother-sister duo would be a truly original piece of work.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes Eilish and O’Connell beat out fellow Barbie tracks ‘Dance the Night’ and ‘I’m Just Ken’ for Best Original Song. ‘Addicted to Romance,’ ‘Peaches,’ and ‘Road to Freedom’ were also nominated

The win for ‘What Was I Made For?’ puts Eilish and O’Connell in line for a second Academy Award. Exciting!