Big Brother: Hallie responds after Olivia questions whether eviction was over transphobia

Big Brother evictee Hallie has given her verdict on comments made by Olivia where she questioned whether the teen was voted out due to transphobia.

Hallie, 18, shared with the house that she is a trans woman on day two of her journey in the Big Brother house.

She was met with a flood of love and support from her housemates, as well as those watching at home.

However, Hallie was the third housemate to be sent packing during Friday night’s (27 October) live eviction, over Trish and Dylan.

“I’m not denying it’s a possibility” – Hallie

During Sunday night’s episode, contestant Olivia probed whether transphobia played a factor in her exit.

“People can have prejudices towards certain things,” Olivia said during Sunday night’s (29 October) episode.

“I would hate to think it… I just think it really puts it in perspective, how many people have sat at home and opted to use their vote to get rid of someone.”

Hallie addressed Olivia’s comments during an interview with Attitude, where she began by praising the dancer for being the housemate to start a discussion on pronouns.

She explained: “It’s honestly amazing. And I feel like Olivia had her head screwed on so much. I think she’s amazing.

The evictee touched on her fellow housemate’s comments during the latest episode, and went on: “Even yesterday when she said about the reason for me being voted out could have been something to do with people being transphobic… I would like to think that’s not the main reason why, but I’m not gonna deny it as a possibility.

“There are single minded people out there, but I just wouldn’t like to think that’s one of the main reasons why. It’s amazing that she’s bringing awareness to that.”

She went on: “I’m not denying it’s a possibility, but I just wouldn’t like, in my mind, to think that that’s the reason why I got voted out.

“I’m so extremely proud of myself, and I love the love”

“I would rather it be like, a respectful reason.”

The 18-year old also commented on the “amazing” support she has received since being evicted at the end of last week.

“The love and support has been so real,” she said. “I’m so extremely proud of myself, and I love the love.

“Everybody’s so lovely and I’m proud of myself that I’ve inspired and made my community proud.

“It was so good to get to see my mum!” Hallie concluded.

Hallie was not the first trans contestant to enter the famous Big Brother house. Nadia Ahmada won the show back in 2004.

Elsewhere, trans man Luke Anderson took the win nearly a decade later, in 2012.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.