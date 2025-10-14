Ex Big Brother housemate George Gilbert reveals ‘unacceptable’ comments that led to his removal

Booted Big Brother housemate George Gilbert has spoken out for the first time since his abrupt removal from the reality TV show, revealing the comments that led to his early exit.

Big Brother bosses cited the parish councillor’s removal as due to “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour.”

A statement from the show read: “George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

He was first issued a formal warning when, on the programme, he could be seen upsetting housemate Sam, who is queer and identifies as he/they/she, after offensively mimicking them during a game of spin the bottle.

“I wanted to meet new people and people who would challenge my beliefs” – George Gilbert on his debates in the Big Brother house

Fans were not shown the specific comments that led to his removal, as they were deemed contrary to broadcast standards. George had reportedly received several warnings from Big Brother prior to his exit.

In a 40-minute tell-all video on his YouTube channel, George shared his side of the story about what really happened.

He explained that his goal in the show was to challenge his own beliefs and engage with others’ perspectives. He said, “They brand Big Brother as a social experiment where you can discuss things and be on a political spectrum.”

In the house, living with a range of personalities and identities – from transgender housemate Zelah to pansexual housemate Nancy – he said: “I wanted to meet new people and people who would challenge my beliefs and maybe help me learn something about myself and see if they could change my mind about some of my beliefs.”

He added: “I thought by going into the house and spreading what I believe as the truth that it would not only help me cement my views if they are right, or it would help other people see a different side of the story.”

“Hitler was misguided” – George on his controversial comments inside the house

George said his first warning came when he used Adolf Hitler as an example while discussing human nature. He claimed, “Hitler did the things that he did because he would have been fed a pack of lies about Jewish people and that’s why he did the things he did. He thought he was doing good for Germany. He thought Jews were to blame for all of Germany’s troubles. Hitler was misguided.”

He said producers interpreted the remarks as a justification for the Holocaust. His third-day warning came after a conversation about race and childbearing with black female contestant Feyisola.

George said: “If I had a baby with a black woman or a brown woman, the child would have brown skin, brown eyes, brown hair… and the gingerness would die a death.”

“I like touching the boundaries and maybe I’m in the wrong,” he added.

“I do understand why people are sceptical about some Jewish conspiracy” – George on his comments about antisemitism

George also addressed comments made during a discussion about antisemitism in London. “So I want to put an end to antisemitism or any other form of discrimination. But I said I do understand why people are sceptical about some Jewish conspiracy at the top of the pecking order, because some of the finest minds in human history,” he said.

The final decision to remove George from the show was aired last Thursday when he was called to the diary room. Producers reminded him that prior warnings had been issued regarding offensive language: “Big Brother has no choice other than to remove you from the House.”

George took the opportunity to leave a final message for viewers. “I’m sorry it’s ended like this,” he said.

Since it was announced that the former Big Brother housemate had been removed, he now may face misconduct action by Finchingfield Parish Council, his employer.