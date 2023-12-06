BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival to return in March 2024

Organisers of the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival have announced the dates for the 38th edition of the festival taking place next year.

The Festival will run from 13-24 March 2024 at the BFI Southbank in London. It will see the very best of contemporary LGBTQ+ cinema from around the world screened alongside a series of exciting and thought-provoking talks and attractions.

The 2024 Festival will be the 10th year that #FiveFilmsForFreedom, in partnership with the British Council, runs. It sees five films made freely available to global audiences, encouraging people to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ communities in countries where their freedoms are limited.

More than three and a half million people viewed 2023’s films, a quarter coming from countries with restricted liberties. Since 2025, when the scheme launched, 23 million people in over 200 countries and areas have engaged with Five Films for Freedom.

BFI has also confirmed that submissions for the 2024 Festival are open with the final deadline being Friday 15 December at 5pm. Grace Barber-Plentie, Jay Bernard, Zorian Clayton, Rhianna Ilube, Wema Mumma, and Brian Robinson are returning to programme BFI Flare.

Last year’s festival saw audiences grow by 16% with an 85% occupancy rate at screenings during the festival. 57% of people booking tickets were also new to the festival. The 2023 event also saw the debut of BFI Flare Expanded, an immersive experience for attendees.

You can find details on submissions here.

Full details of the 2024 BFI Flare programme will be available on Tuesday 13 February 2024.