BFI Flare 2026: Five Films for Freedom – how to watch online for free

This 2026 BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival sees the 12th year of Five Films for Freedom in partnership with the British Council – a landmark initiative presenting five films for free to audiences globally and inviting everyone, everywhere to show solidarity with LGBTQIA+ communities in countries where freedom and equal rights are limited.

The 2025 film selection spanned Indonesia, New Zealand, the USA, China and the UK and the digital campaign attracted over 3 million views.

Since 2015, Five Films for Freedom has showcased 55 films over 132 days, reaching audiences of over 28 million in 220 countries and principalities. The 2026 Five Films for Freedom shorts will be available to watch for free UK-wide on BFI Player.

Here, the directors selected for this year’s Five Films for Freedom offer Attitude a sneak peek at the films they’ll be showcasing.

Rag Dolls – directed by Amy Adler, USA/Mexico

“Rag Dolls follows Rosalinda and Diana, two queer Mexican women living together with disabilities on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. Both wheelchair users, they face limited resources, inaccessible infrastructure, and ongoing discrimination.

“Abandoned by family and underserved by government support systems, they have built a life grounded in mutual care, humour, and commitment to one another. The film observes an ordinary day as they move through their routines with their two small dogs, venture out for a romantic date, and return home to reflect on their ongoing challenges and their enduring love.

“Being included in BFI Flare and Five Films for Freedom is deeply meaningful to us. BFI Flare has long been an important space for queer storytelling, and Five Films for Freedom allows Rosalinda and Diana’s story to travel beyond borders and reach LGBTQIA+ audiences around the world, particularly disabled and queer viewers whose lives are too rarely reflected on screen.

“Together, these platforms make space for stories about access, love, and chosen family, and help ensure they are seen and valued globally.”

Room 206 – directed by Laurie Bisceglia, France

“Room 206 is a short documentary film that follows Clair’s journey to the clinic for his torsoplasty surgery. This film is particularly meaningful to me as it is very intimate and personal to Clair and me, who have been friends for 15 years now.

“It was important to us to simply share a raw, honest account in a humble way.

“Initially, we were afraid to release the footage, afraid of people’s transphobia. It sat on a hard drive for a year, unseen. The day I discovered the images, I saw the light that emanated from Clair, his resilience, his optimism, the palpable emotion in his eyes, but also universal themes such as the relationship with the body, love, friendship, motherhood, and I understood the importance of these memories.

“We never imagined we would cross borders with such a visceral story. Being selected for a festival as prestigious as BFI Flare and a programme as necessary as Five Films for Freedom shows us that our intuitions and emotions, those that are deeply rooted within us, never lie. On the contrary, as universal as they are, they unite us, create bonds and prove to us that we are all equal.”

THEO – directed by Monica Palazzo, Jo Galvv, Brazil

“Theo is set in Brazil, 1986, during the World Cup. The film follows a seven-year-old child navigating playground rules, gender expectations, and the quiet violence of not being recognised. Between silence and rebellion, Theo begins inventing a way of existing beyond the categories imposed on them.

“For us, the film is deeply personal. We grew up in Brazil at a time when women had only just regained the legal right to play soccer after a four-decade ban that claimed certain sports could ‘masculinise’ the female body.

“As children, we did not yet know this history. We only felt the urgency of movement, the freedom of running after a ball, or the need to hide shorts in a backpack to claim space on the playground.

“Theo returns to that formative moment when identity first becomes tension, imagination, and resistance. To be selected for BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival and Five Films for Freedom affirms that these intimate childhood negotiations resonate far beyond Brazil. It is a reminder that access to play and visibility shapes who gets to imagine a future.”

Mồ Hôi (Sweat) – directed by Edward Nguyen, Vietnam/USA

“Mồ Hôi (Sweat) follows a rural Vietnamese farm worker and his emotionally charged last day with a fellow farmer on the eve of his departure. In constructing this film, I wanted to spotlight how love is boundless and seeps into every part of our lives, from our relationships to our inner selves, even when we believe we are alone in this world.

“Exploring migration, queerness, and displacement, Mồ Hôi offers another story of Vietnam, one rarely seen on screen.”

“To be selected for BFI Flare and Five Films for Freedom and to be surrounded by such amazing filmmakers is an immense honour. To me, filmmakers have the unique ability to redefine what queerness means for global audiences, and presenting these diverse perspectives on screen is critical.

“Growing up, I did not see much representation on screen, and Five Films for Freedom and Flare provide a platform to amplify diverse voices in regions where LGBTQ+ rights remain contested and, hopefully, inspire viewers to document queerness through their own lens. In our current moment of social upheaval, the films presented have the ability to spark meaningful discourse about queer subjectivities, futurities, and resilience that feels both urgent and powerful.”

I Hate Helen – directed by Katie Lambert, UK

“I Hate Helen is a snapshot of teenage life, a short film about the tidal wave of gay lust some girls feel in school and letting those feelings just wash over you. But our protagonist Priya isn’t going without a fight. She hates Helen, and she hates the way she is feeling.

“I am so thrilled to be part of Flare and Five Films! Flare has always been absolutely the best party in London and it’s an honour to have our film there. And for Five Films, I feel quite emotional about our story going around the world and hopefully reaching all the baby gays.

(Image: B.Kruk)

“I Hate Helen is about feeling confused, angry, horny and not knowing what to do with it. I hope these messages are universal. We shot the film in November 2025 with a small but mighty crew, and we had an amazing time running around a school in Waterloo and trying not to drown in the swimming pool. I feel like Flare marks the end of the festival run – and it’s the perfect end! A dream comes true.”

BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival runs from 18-29 March 2026.

This article first appeared in Attitude Uncut, an all-new digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app. Featuring long-read journalism inspired by themes resonating within the LGBTQ+ community, each issue will provide a deep dive into topics as varied as sexuality, identity, health, relationships and beyond.

Miriam Margolyes on the cover of the latest issue of Attitude Uncut (Image: Attitude Uncut)