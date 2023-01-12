Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Cat Burns, and Rina Sawayama in BRIT Awards 2023 nominations

The BRIT Awards have released the nominations for 2023 and there’s a sprinkling of LGBTQ talent in the mix.

Cat Burns and Rina Sawayama both feature as well as Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance.

In December, the BRITs announced FLO as the winner of this year’s Rising Star. They are the first-ever group to win this award. Cat Burns was also in the running. She is also nominated for ‘Go’ in the Song of the Year category.

She faces Sam Smith and Kim Petras with ‘Unholy’ here. Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ and Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John’s ‘Merry Christmas’ are also nominated.

Cat Burns also faces strong opposition in the Pop/R&B Act category, promoted by Capital FM. Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Sam Smith also feature.

Becky Hill is nominated for Dance Act.

Meanwhile, Rina Sawayama is recognised in the Best New Artist field. She is alongside Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, and Wet Leg.

In 2021 the BRIT Awards announced changes to its eligibility rules. It followed the British-Japanese pop star’s critically-acclaimed album SAWAYAMA not being considered.

Rina, who was born in Japan but had lived in the UK for 26 years at the time, was told she was not eligible for the BRIT Awards because she is not a British passport holder. She held an indefinite leave to remain in the UK and called the news “heartbreaking”.

She said she was “over the moon” when the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced the changes. Now, artists must meet one of three criteria: being born in the UK, holding a British passport, or having been a permanent resident for more than five years.

Renaissance, the first new solo album from Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade, sees the ‘CUFF IT’ singer up for International Artist of the Year. She faces off against Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Burna Boy.

‘BREAK MY SOUL’ is up for International Song of the Year. It faces the likes of Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time,’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’.

The 2023 BRITs will see the continuation of the four public-voted genre awards for Alternative/Rock, Dance, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap, and Pop/R&B. These were introduced last year. Voting will be open until midday on Thursday 19 January. Voting is taking place on TikTok.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg both lead nominations in 2023 with four apiece. Styles for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop/R&B Act.

Wet Leg is shortlisted in the Mastercard Album of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist, and Alternative/Rock Act.

All winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards on Saturday 11 February 2023 at The O2 arena. The ceremony, hosted by Mo Gilligan will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX.