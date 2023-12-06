Bella Ramsey voices ambition to play ‘intricate, complex baddy’ like the Joker

The Last of Us star, Bella Ramsey, has stated very clearly for the record what they would like their next role to be. And it’s good!

The 20-year-old actor has recently been announced as part of BAFTA’s 2023 Breakthrough UK programme.

Speaking to LADbible, the actor was quizzed about what roles they’d like to take on next.

“I’ve not really played a villain yet,” Ramsey said. “So, I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy.”

When the idea of the Joker, Batman’s arch-nemesis, was brought up Ramsey mentioned it was a role they had already thought of.

“Yeah. I was actually thinking that as well. The Joker, someone really interesting like that.”

We would definitely be up for seeing Ramsey add their take on the iconic role, especially after Heath Ledger’s memorable performance in 2008’s The Dark Knight, as well as Joaquin Phoenix’s in The Joker.

Speaking to Attitude about the BAFTA Breakthrough programme, Ramsey gave some details about a film they’ve written, supposedly in development.

“It’s a feature film. I’ll give you that,” Ramsey said, wary of giving too much away. “I started writing it when I was 14. It centres around mental health. But I don’t want it to be ‘this is a mental health movie’.

Ramsey also said: “That’s the balancing act I’m working on. It’s a bit scary, I’d say. I think mental health can often be quite scary. It centres around this girl with an eating disorder, and it’s done in an interesting, slightly spooky way.”