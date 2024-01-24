Barack Obama publicly congratulates Colman Domingo for ‘historic’ Oscar nomination: ‘Proud of your performance’

Barack Obama has publicly congratulated Colman Domingo for his Oscar nomination for his role in political biopic Rustin.

The actor plays Bayard Rustin, an advisor to Martin Luther King, in last year’s hit Netflix film.

The critically-acclaimed movie was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

“Proud of your performance and the entire Rustin team” – Barack Obama to Colman Domingo

“Congrats @kingofbingo on your historic Oscar nomination for Actor in a Leading Role!” Obama wrote on Instagram when the 2024 Oscar nominations were released yesterday.

“Proud of your performance and the entire Rustin team,” he furthermore added.

Former First Lady Michelle meanwhile said: “Congrats @kingofbingo on your Oscar nomination for Actor in a Leading Role! So proud of you and Team Rustin.”

Reacting to the news himself, Colman, 54, wrote: “Overflowing. Thank you dear Bayard. Thank you @theacademy for this nomination. Trying to find the words. Today it is pure gratitude. For everything. The journey. The company. The highs. The very lows. The staying with it. Faith. Love. Light. Joy. Rejoice.”

This is reportedly only the second time a gay man has received an Oscar nod for playing a gay character. The last was Sir Ian McKellen in 1999, for his performance as James Whale in Gods and Monsters.

Colman’s was Rustin‘s sole Academy Award nomination.

Colman was widely expected to also score a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as Mister in The Color Purple, out in UK cinemas on 26 January. However, the film only landed one nomination: Best Supporting Actress, for Danielle Brooks.

Rustin is available to watch on Netflix now. To read our interview with Domingo about the film, click here.