Back to Black: Amy Winehouse biopic gets first trailer

The very first trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, has been released.

The film stars Marisa Abela (Industry) as the ‘Rehab’ singer as she rises from Camden High Street in the 1990s to global stardom.

Soundtracked by ‘Back to Black,’ the trailer sees Abela, who is due to perform many of the hits featured, transformed into the singer completely. The trailer starts with Winehouse saying: “I don’t write songs to be famous, I write songs ’cause I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t.”

We also catch glimpses of Winehouse getting tattoos, early gigs, as well as fending off press and paparazzi. Stars Lesley Manville and Jack O’Connell are also seen in fleeting shots as Winehouse’s grandmother, Cynthia, and the singer’s husband Blake Fielder-Civil respectively.

One iconic moment the film appears to have recreated is Winehouse’s 2008 Grammy Award win for Record of the Year. “I want to be remembered for just being me,” Winehouse says later in the trailer.

The film “honours Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons,” as per a synopsis. “An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Back to Black has the backing of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and The Amy Winehouse Estate, and will feature many of Winehouse’s hits.

Winehouse sold more than 30 million records worldwide and garnered 80 million streams per month. For her album Back to Black, Winehouse won 5 Grammy Awards including Record Of The Year as well as Song of The Year for hit single ‘Rehab’.

Back to Black will be in UK cinemas from 12 April 2024.