Babygirl review: A grown-up exploration of sub-dom dynamics

You’ll never look at a glass of milk the same way after watching this sensationally sharp, witty, hot-under-the-collar erotic drama from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn — a properly grown-up exploration of sub-dom dynamics that doesn’t shame either half of that equation.

Always best when she’s on the edge, Nicole Kidman gives her most exciting performance in years as a corporate CEO whose immaculately controlled life is undone by her submissive attraction to Harris Dickinson’s unabashed young intern.

Dickinson, cocky and curious and vulnerable at once, is every bit Kidman’s equal; the film thrives and crackles on their immediate tinderbox chemistry.

